Football history in frames

It’s World Cup fever again, and fans simply can’t get enough. This time, however, the tournament is being played across so many oceans and time zones that the kickoff whistle seems determined to coincide with our deepest sleep. Yet, football devotees are nothing if not stubborn. Alarm clocks are set with military precision, coffee disappears by the potful in attempts to stay awake, and sleep is treated as a negotiable luxury. Never mind that the following day is spent drifting through meetings like sleep-deprived zombies. The beautiful game has always had the remarkable ability to convince us that functioning on three hours of sleep is a lifestyle choice.
World Cups have also become grand festivals of memorabilia. Jerseys are collected with religious fervour, scarves are waved like family heirlooms, and limited-edition merchandise disappears from shelves faster than Usain Bolt.
Somewhere amid this avalanche of collectibles lies a far quieter tradition that rarely gets the attention it deserves. It doesn’t score goals or lift trophies, but it has faithfully chronicled every tournament for nearly a century. Every FIFA World Cup arrives with a work of art — an official poster, and unlike most souvenirs that end up gathering dust, these have become little windows into the artistic and political mood of their time.
The tradition began in 1930 with Uruguay, when painter and sculptor Guillermo Laborde captured the excitement of the inaugural tournament with a diving goalkeeper. It was optimistic, energetic and full of promise, rather like football itself, before billion-dollar sponsorships and dramatic goal celebrations became part of the package. Four years later, Italy’s poster featured a heroic, muscular footballer against a backdrop of national flags. Sport and politics had already begun sharing the same canvas, reflecting Mussolini’s desire to project power through every possible spectacle.
For decades, these posters were largely hand-painted, proudly displaying local culture and artistic styles. As printing technology evolved, so did the designs. Sweden’s 1958 poster by Swedish artist Beka, embraced elegant minimalism, while Chilean artist Galvarino Ponce’s design for Chile’s 1962 edition relied on bold geometric forms, placing a football over a globe to celebrate sport as a universal language. By the time Mexico hosted the tournament in 1970, colour television had arrived, and the official poster by artist Lance Wyman enthusiastically joined the party with its vibrant palette.
Then came the marketing era, when football discovered that mascots and logos could become almost as famous as the players themselves. Posters evolved into complete visual identities. The United States embraced pop art in 1994, Germany celebrated unity over individual stardom in 2006, and Russia’s 2018 design honoured the country’s Constructivist art movement. The 2026 edition broke tradition altogether by inviting three artists from the host nations, Canada, Mexico, and the USA, to collaborate on a single design, proving that football, much like good art, thrives on shared human connection.
Long after the final whistle fades and new champions are crowned, these posters remain. They preserve each tournament’s personality, reminding us that the World Cup isn’t remembered through spectacular goals and heartbreaking misses. Sometimes, its story survives just as vividly on a sheet of paper, resting silently across the pages of history.