Football history in frames

It’s World Cup fever again, and fans simply can’t get enough. This time, however, the tournament is being played across so many oceans and time zones that the kickoff whistle seems determined to coincide with our deepest sleep. Yet, football devotees are nothing if not stubborn. Alarm clocks are set with military precision, coffee disappears by the potful in attempts to stay awake, and sleep is treated as a negotiable luxury. Never mind that the following day is spent drifting through meetings like sleep-deprived zombies. The beautiful game has always had the remarkable ability to convince us that functioning on three hours of sleep is a lifestyle choice.

World Cups have also become grand festivals of memorabilia. Jerseys are collected with religious fervour, scarves are waved like family heirlooms, and limited-edition merchandise disappears from shelves faster than Usain Bolt.