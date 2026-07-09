One hurt in group clash at juvenile home, 19 booked in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A clash between two groups of inmates at a newly-built government home for juveniles near Chengalpattu left a 17-year-old resident injured. The police have booked 19 people in connection with the incident.

According to the Chengalpattu Taluk police, the incident took place on July 5 at the government-run facility at Pazhathottam, which houses males aged between 17 and 21 who are in conflict with the law. The facility accommodates first-time offenders involved in non-heinous offences.

The home has over 80 residents residents housed on the ground and first floors. The police said the clash began when the residents assembled on the ground floor for evening snacks and an argument broke out over the quantity served. The members of one group allegedly complained they had received a smaller portion than the other group, triggering a verbal altercation that escalated into clash.

The wardens shifted the injured resident to Chengalpattu Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

During the clash, the residents allegedly damaged doors of the facility, prompting authorities to alert the police. The Chengalpattu Taluk police rushed to the facility and brought the situation under control.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the police registered cases against the rival groups. Seven residents from one group and 12 from the other (19 in all) were booked under relevant BNS sections for rioting and damage to government property, the police said. The police have not officially disclosed how many of those booked are juveniles.

Security has been tightened at the facility following the incident, and further investigation is under way to determine the circumstances that led to the clash.