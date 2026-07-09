Story of the Seven Wells through its Keeper: A faction novel by a Nicholas descendant

Talking about the research process, he explains his two-decade journey: “Initially, they were just legends. Then when I spoke to the late historian S Muthiah, he directed me to a couple of books where these stories were actually mentioned.” He also spoke with historian V Sriram to gather information. Encouraged by historical references and archival records, Zhayynn continued digging. “As I got more and more data, finding records of my family members being associated with the Seven Wells, I decided that this story needs to be told, if not for this generation, then for the future.”

The Seven Wells themselves occupy a fascinating place in the city’s past. Situated in George Town, it is the oldest piped water supply in India, dug by the East India Company in 1772 to supply water to Fort St George and parts of the neighbouring area. The Nicholas family was entrusted with its custodianship for 125 years because of the actions of John Nicholas. Yet, history records only the outcome, not the man. “While the records of my ancestor and the result of his exploits were documented, there was very little about the man himself. I have the ‘who’. I have the ‘achievement’. But who he was before it, all of that had to be fiction. That’s the fiction I wove around the factual happenings of that era.”