Two Tambaram Corporation schools get Augmented, Virtual Reality labs

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation has set up two state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) labs in its schools in Hasthinapuram and Zameen Royapet, introducing students from Classes 3 to 12 to a new dimension of learning at a cost of 89.37 lakh. The two labs were inaugurated by the Minister for Human Resources D Sarathkumar.

Developed by NETCOM, the labs are designed to make classroom learning interactive, engaging, and syllabus-aligned. From walking through the human digestive system to stepping inside the heart to understand blood circulation, the VR modules allow students to experience textbook concepts rather than just read about them.

Covering the Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus, the content spans Science, Social Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany, Zoology, and History.

For primary and middle school students, lessons are built around curiosity-driven storytelling - on topics like plants, animals, the solar system, and the water cycle. High schoolers and higher secondary students can explore more complex concepts such as cell division, genetics, magnetism, and modern physics. They can also take virtual tours of ancient civilisations and the Indian freedom struggle, according to NETCOM staff.

Besides, the minister inaugurated a refurbished children’s park at Kannadapalayam in ward 52 and an aspirational toilet facility at Gandhi park in ward 48.