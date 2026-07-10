Armed history-sheeter, five aides arrested from hotel in Guindy

CHENNAI: A special team of the Avadi city police on Thursday arrested notorious history-sheeter Dhanasekaran alias Ennore Dhanasekar and five of his associates from a hotel in Guindy.

An unlicensed pistol with four live rounds, five machetes, Rs 2.65 lakh in cash and a luxury car were recovered from them.

Police said Dhanasekaran, an ‘A+’ category history-sheeter of Ennore has 80 criminal cases against him, including murder (9), attempt-to-murder (11), robbery (5), besides cases of kidnapping, extortion and dacoity.

He was also wanted in a case for which the IV Additional Sessions Court in Ponneri had issued a non-bailable warrant.

Following a tip-off, the special team raided Le Royal Meridien hotel early on Thursday morning and arrested Dhanasekaran along with Mano alias Manavalan, Ilanthamizhan, Sarathkumar, Kathiresan and Bhuvaneshwaran. Ennore police registered a fresh case, and all six were remanded in judicial custody.