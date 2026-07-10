‘Hydrology, not distance, decides Pallikaranai’s Zone of Influence’

As the debate over the Zone of Influence (ZoI) around the Pallikaranai marshland intensifies, Care Earth co-founder and wetland ecologist Jayashree Vencatesan, in an interview with TNIE’s SV Krishna Chaitanya, clarified that the Integrated Management Plan never recommended a blanket one-kilometre buffer around the Ramsar site.

Instead, she argues that the report called for a scientifically delineated Zone of Influence based on hydrology, drainage, biodiversity and land-use characteristics.

There is a perception that Care Earth recommended a uniform one-kilometre Zone of Influence around Pallikaranai. Did your report actually say that?

Absolutely not. Nowhere in the report have we recommended a uniform one-kilometre Zone of Influence. The Integrated Management Plan followed the standard template prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which requires every wetland management plan to identify a Zone of Influence. But the template itself never prescribes a fixed distance.

Our recommendation was that the Zone of Influence should be delineated only after detailed field verification, considering hydrology, drainage networks, biodiversity, land use and ecological characteristics. A blanket one-kilometre boundary is neither scientifically correct nor practically possible.