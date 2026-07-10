Private institutes to offer NEET coaching in Chennai corporation schools

CHENNAI: In a first, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to rope in private institutes to provide coaching to corporation school students for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), expanding the pilot programme into a year-long initiative. The civic body is preparing to float fresh tenders to select a coaching partner for the 2026-27 academic year after conducting a 40-day pilot programme earlier this year.

Until now, NEET coaching in GCC schools was handled by corporation teachers after regular school hours. That changed after an inspection at a GCC school in Saidapet last year, when students told officials that while their teachers were encouraging, few had experience preparing students for NEET.

The students asked the corporation to bring in specialised coaching instead, a senior GCC education department official told TNIE. In January, the corporation floated tenders for a 40-day intensive coaching programme and selected Allen Career Institute to conduct the classes.

The programme began in April, covering around 260 Class 12 students across three centres in North, Central and South Chennai. The GCC paid the institute Rs 65,000 per student, excluding GST.

The GCC is now looking to start coaching at the start of the academic year itself. A total of 186 Class 12 students have expressed willingness to join the 2026-27 batch, officials said. An official said an Expression of Interest has been floated to leading coaching institutes, including Aakash, Narayana and Allen, inviting them to participate in the tender process.