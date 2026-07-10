Rain cools Chennai after yet another hot July day

CHENNAI: After sweltering through another hot July day, parts of Chennai received sharp evening thundershowers on Thursday, bringing brief relief from the heat.

Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) recorded 18.5 mm of rainfall at Nungambakkam, while the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University station at Madhavaram logged 20 mm.

Localised showers were heavier in the city’s suburbs, with Villivakkam receiving 28 mm, Sathyabama University 25 mm, Poonamallee 22.5 mm and Chembarambakkam 21 mm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over parts of the city on Friday and Saturday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 38°C and 39°C, while minimum temperatures will remain around 29°C-30°C. The weather department said isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely over many parts of Tamil Nadu, while the Western Ghats are expected to receive more significant rainfall.