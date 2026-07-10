Woman knocked down by juvenile trio on bike in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman was killed after she was knocked down by a bike carrying three juveniles while she was crossing the road at Banu Nagar in Ambattur on Wednesday evening. Preliminary inquiry revealed that a 16-year-old boy from Kallikuppam was riding the bike.

The vehicle belongs to a resident near Red Hills and the juveniles had allegedly obtained it through mutual friends, police said.

The deceased was identified as P Renukadevi, a resident of Banu Nagar. According to traffic police, the bike with speeding and none of the three boys was wearing a helmet.

The minor boy lost control of the vehicle and rammed into Renukadevi, who suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The three juveniles also sustained injuries after falling off the motorcycle.

They were taken to KMC Government Hospital for treatment, while Renukadevi’s body was sent for postmortem. While residents alleged that the boys were under the influence of ganja at the time of the accident, police said the claim is being verified.

The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Further legal action will be taken after the juveniles recover, police said.