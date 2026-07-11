Chennai Corporation move to replace wooden ramp on Marina with mats sparks criticism

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) decision to dismantle the state’s first permanent wooden beach accessibility ramp at Marina Beach and replace it with high-density polyethylene (HDPE) ground mats has drawn criticism from persons with disabilities (PwDs), who argue that the move compromises independent access to the beach.

The 263-metre-long, three-metre-wide wooden ramp, built at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore using multiple hardwood varieties, including Brazilian timber, was inaugurated in November 2022. Disability rights activists said the wooden ramp fitted with handrails enabled wheelchair users, elderly persons, and others with mobility impairments to navigate the beach independently, especially because of its stability. They contend that the proposed HDPE mats are less stable and often require users to seek assistance, defeating the purpose of creating a fully accessible public space.

R Sathish Kumar, a disability rights activist, said the mats do not offer the same level of accessibility as the wooden ramp. “The anti-slip strips on the mats cause wheelchairs to jerk, making movement uncomfortable. We have never fully endorsed their use, even at the Blue Flag Beach stretch. The absence of handrails further limits independent movement for many users,” he said. Aiswarya Rajyalaxmi, a paediatrician and disability rights activist, said, “The wooden ramp came after years of advocacy, and it cannot be dismantled in one day. It has already become a city fixture.”