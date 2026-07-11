Chennai Corporation move to replace wooden ramp on Marina with mats sparks criticism

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) decision to dismantle the state’s first permanent wooden beach accessibility ramp at Marina Beach and replace it with high-density polyethylene (HDPE) ground mats has drawn criticism from persons with disabilities (PwDs), who argue that the move compromises independent access to the beach.
The 263-metre-long, three-metre-wide wooden ramp, built at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore using multiple hardwood varieties, including Brazilian timber, was inaugurated in November 2022. Disability rights activists said the wooden ramp fitted with handrails enabled wheelchair users, elderly persons, and others with mobility impairments to navigate the beach independently, especially because of its stability. They contend that the proposed HDPE mats are less stable and often require users to seek assistance, defeating the purpose of creating a fully accessible public space.
R Sathish Kumar, a disability rights activist, said the mats do not offer the same level of accessibility as the wooden ramp. “The anti-slip strips on the mats cause wheelchairs to jerk, making movement uncomfortable. We have never fully endorsed their use, even at the Blue Flag Beach stretch. The absence of handrails further limits independent movement for many users,” he said. Aiswarya Rajyalaxmi, a paediatrician and disability rights activist, said, “The wooden ramp came after years of advocacy, and it cannot be dismantled in one day. It has already become a city fixture.”
Vaishnavi Jayakumar of the Disability Rights Alliance said the hardwood used for the ramp was expected to last at least 30 years. She said activists had repeatedly suggested rebuilding the support grid, installing post shoes (anchors), strengthening the base with sandbags, making the sea-facing deck detachable before cyclones, and engaging annual maintenance contractors. “But these recommendations were not considered.
The GCC must not shy away from the ramp just because it requires maintenance,” she said. Meanwhile, a corporation official said, “The move to replace the ramp came after the wooden structure had begun to decay.” GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran told TNIE that the wooden structure is found not feasible to maintain in the long run.
“It was breaking and creating hurdles for the differently-abled people. A good number of differently-abled people have given positive feedback on the HDPE pathway at the Blue Flag Beach. For better accessibility, we will provide handrails for the new pathway as suggested by the associations.
The grip buds on the HDPE mat will also be suitably modified to ensure a smoother wheelchair ride. It will be an accessible structure. We are still open to further suggestions from the community in this regard.”
He added that GCC has invited stakeholders for discussions on Monday to identify further improvements to the design. The official said the accessibility ramp at Elliot’s Beach would also be replaced with mats once it reaches the end of its life cycle.