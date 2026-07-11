End of an era: When Football G.O.A.Ts retire

Vaisakh Raj, Client Services Manager and Head of Operations at Red Lantern Digital Media

For me, neither of them (Messi or Ronaldo) is the reason I started following football or continued following the sport. However, from a fan's perspective, both players have been monumental in helping football grow into markets that it may not have reached otherwise.

Seeing players like them step away from the game will create a huge void for millions of fans around the world. Messi’s winner against Iran in 2014 and Ronaldo’s free-kick against Spain in 2018 will remain unforgettable. Whether anyone can have the same impact as a Messi or a Ronaldo is a difficult question to answer. There honestly is no right or wrong answer. However, there is plenty of talent around the world to be excited about.

We are already seeing glimpses of that with Erling Haaland. If Norway establishes itself as a regular participant in upcoming World Cups, it will be really interesting to see how far he can take the nation on football’s biggest stage.

Kylian Mbappé, who has already proved his worth with France, is another player the footballing world will continue to look up to. Whether either of them can match the cultural impact of Messi or Ronaldo is something only time will tell, but they certainly have the talent to inspire the next generation of fans.