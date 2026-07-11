End of an era: When Football G.O.A.Ts retire

This week, the football world saw a whirlwind of events. The beauty of a goal by Lionel Messi, the early exits of Brazil and Portugal, France securing the first spot in the semi-finals — every fan has been in rapt attention as the ball was set rolling towards the final. But there is no denying that this FIFA World Cup holds an emotional connect to many late-millennials and early Gen-Zs who grew up watching stalwarts like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Messi play. CE gauges Chennaiites’ mood as they now shift their hopes on newer players, while the G.O.A.Ts prepare to hang their boots.
(Inputs by Jas Khubchandani)
Vaisakh Raj, Client Services Manager and Head of Operations at Red Lantern Digital Media
For me, neither of them (Messi or Ronaldo) is the reason I started following football or continued following the sport. However, from a fan's perspective, both players have been monumental in helping football grow into markets that it may not have reached otherwise.
Seeing players like them step away from the game will create a huge void for millions of fans around the world. Messi’s winner against Iran in 2014 and Ronaldo’s free-kick against Spain in 2018 will remain unforgettable. Whether anyone can have the same impact as a Messi or a Ronaldo is a difficult question to answer. There honestly is no right or wrong answer. However, there is plenty of talent around the world to be excited about.
We are already seeing glimpses of that with Erling Haaland. If Norway establishes itself as a regular participant in upcoming World Cups, it will be really interesting to see how far he can take the nation on football’s biggest stage.
Kylian Mbappé, who has already proved his worth with France, is another player the footballing world will continue to look up to. Whether either of them can match the cultural impact of Messi or Ronaldo is something only time will tell, but they certainly have the talent to inspire the next generation of fans.
Runey T A, Deputy Business Development Manager - MCI
We all grew up watching legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. It truly feels like the end of an era, as this is likely the final FIFA World Cup for several of them. Building a player capable of competing in six World Cups is almost unimaginable. What set them apart was their unwavering dedication, relentless determination, and, above all, the discipline they maintained throughout their careers.
My favourite Ronaldo World Cup memory is his iconic hat-trick against Spain in 2018. Watching it live was unforgettable, especially since I was supporting Spain. As for Messi, nothing compares to seeing him finally lift the FIFA World Cup trophy with that extraordinary Argentina team.
The next era will most likely be led by Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Jude Bellingham. They are already taking their clubs to new heights while carrying the hopes of their countries.
That said, I genuinely don’t think anyone will replicate the legacy Ronaldo and Messi have left behind. Their rivalry is something football may never witness again. Any true football fan has to accept that matching the aura, consistency, and influence they both had on and off the pitch is incredibly difficult and nearly impossible.
I’m excited to see this new generation rise because football is always evolving, but greatness has to be sustained over many years, not just a few brilliant seasons. It’ll be fascinating to see whether these players can live up to the enormous expectations placed on them. As for this World Cup, I’ll be rooting for Norway and Belgium, mainly because of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.
Arun Uthayasurian, Associate Manager, Sales Ops, IQVIA
This did not feel like a World Cup for the fans with extremely high ticket prices and the travel restrictions for some of the participating nations. The football has been great though. Cabo Verde giving Argentina a run for their money and drawing against Spain, those games were incredible to watch, makes you fall in love with this beautiful game all over. I have been watching Ronaldo since his first stint at Manchester United and it is sad to see him not lift the one trophy he wanted badly. I am excited for the next two World Cups, the 100th year edition next in 2030, in two continents, and the 2034 one in Saudi Arabia because I do not have to stay up all night to watch matches. I’m also excited for the underdogs to do what Cabo Verde did this time around.
Junia R, student
I grew up watching Neymar. His elimination from the World Cup was truly heartbreaking. It is saddening that a player as great as him has never won the World Cup or a Ballon d’Or. The title “prince who never became king” is truly apt for him. I fondly remember when he popularised the ‘rainbow flick’ and I tried so hard to recreate it. I think that’s his gift, young players always want to adopt his style of playing. The future of football is bright. I’m particularly excited about Spanish footballer Cubarsi. He needs to be talked about more because he’s so underrated. Being only 19, he’s one of the best center-backs in the world. His skill is outstanding and his defense is solid. I have no doubt that he will go on to do greater things and leave a mark in the world of football.
Dhanush, Quality Control Executive in food Industry
For me, this feels like the end of football’s greatest chapter. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi compete at the highest level, and their rivalry made every season special. They weren’t just incredible footballers — they inspired millions with their dedication, passion, and consistency. One of my favourite memories is watching Ronaldo’s incredible hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup. And watching Messi lift the FIFA World Cup in 2022. After years of coming close, seeing him achieve his dream was an emotional moment for football fans everywhere. Every era brings new heroes, and while it will be difficult for anyone to match the influence of Ronaldo and Messi, I believe future players will inspire fans in different ways. My hope is that one day India will qualify for the FIFA World Cup, giving millions of Indian fans a chance to cheer for their own team on football’s biggest stage.