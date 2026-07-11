Jonita on her acting debut in Idhayam Murali: 'I didn’t want to take on an acting role just for the sake of it'

The trailer of Idhayam Murali came with a lot of promise — a feel-good romcom with its moments, Atharvaa headlining the project, Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan as female leads, Instagram influencer Niharika NM playing an important role, Fahad Faasil in a cameo, and then, a glimpse of Jonita. If you blinked twice to make sure that’s the singer herself, then you are not alone. Making her acting debut with the movie, Jonita shares her excitement with CE.

What drew you to this project? What made you say yes to your first acting role?

I really connected with the sincerity of the story and the way my character was presented to me. Even though it’s a cameo, it felt meaningful, and I didn’t want to take on an acting role just for the sake of it. This one felt organic, and I trusted the team’s vision.

You have spent years expressing emotions through music. How different was it to communicate those emotions in front of a camera rather than through a song?

They’re actually more similar than people might think because, at the heart of both, you’re trying to make someone feel something. The difference is that when you’re singing, your voice does most of the work. In acting, sometimes the smallest expression or even silence says everything. That was definitely a learning experience for me — trusting that less can often communicate more.