Out of breath while climbing stairs?

Breathlessness on ascending stairs is mostly thought of as a result of poor stamina and lack of exercise. It may also be indicative of underlying physiological changes in the heart, lungs, blood, metabolism, etc. Human body adapts efficiently to physical exertion, yet its signs manifest when certain processes occur inside the body beyond its natural capabilities in terms of maintaining proper oxygen levels.

Physiological response to stair climbing is normally accompanied by increased heartbeat and breathing rate, which return to normal after brief resting periods. Breathlessness that seems excessive or happens sooner than usual is the result of inefficient use and distribution of oxygen by the body.

Sometimes, such a problem arises in people who do not suffer from any illnesses or diseases. This means that the situation requires medical attention despite the absence of clear indications that something is wrong with the body.

Some cardiovascular issues are among the most common reasons. Conditions that affect blood circulation, such as high blood pressure, heart failure, coronary artery disease, etc., decrease the amount of oxygen supplied to the body when physical effort is required. As a reaction, breathing rate rises sharply resulting in difficulty breathing.

Certain disorders of the airways and lungs are the reason for reduced flow of oxygen. Asthma and other similar conditions usually develop as a consequence of narrowed air passages. The effects of such illnesses may go unnoticed until their symptoms arise during physical activity.

One more possible reason for breathlessness during activities requiring physical effort is anaemia caused by low levels of haemoglobin. This blood disease is characterised by poor transportation of oxygen from the blood to various organs and tissues of the body. People suffering from anaemia report frequent feeling of fatigue and exhaustion as well as breathlessness.

Another factor contributing to breathlessness in relation to various activities including climbing stairs is poor physical activity. Sedentary lifestyle negatively affects the efficiency of heart and muscles. This means that it is harder for the body to perform any activity that requires physical effort and more oxygen consumption. Excessive weight adds additional difficulties.

It is also worth mentioning that such psychological conditions as anxiety causes breathlessness as a consequence of specific breathing patterns. However, psychological factors should not be considered without ruling out all physiological problems first. There are many symptoms that require consulting the doctor as soon as possible. These include constant breathlessness, progressive nature of the condition, presence of chest discomfort or pain, shortness of breath, swelling of legs, light-headedness, fainting, etc.