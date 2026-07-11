Playing loud music on Chennai metro? Get ready to pay Rs 2,500 fine

CHENNAI: Do you listen to music or play videos without headphones while travelling on metro? If yes, be prepared to pay a fine of Rs 2,500. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that passengers indulging in such behaviour inside metro trains and station premises will face a hefty fine under a recent amendment to the Metro Railways Act.

In a statement, the CMRL said it will levy a fine of up to Rs 2,500, a five-fold increase from the earlier fine of Rs 500, if passengers are found speaking loudly on phone calls, using speaker during calls, and playing music or videos without headphones inside trains or metro stations. Authorised officials can also remove such passengers from metro premises for violating the rules.