Unexplained allergies everywhere

With the rising numbers of people who experience allergic-like conditions without knowing why, it has come into realisation the existence of syndromes like Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Observing patient reactions, one can conclude that they have all the similarities with regular allergies. But while in allergic conditions one knows the trigger and the source causing it, this is not the case for Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, as they vary at different times. These reactions occur suddenly, disappear then appear again, switching from one organ system to another.
The body makes these substances randomly and periodically as defense against whatever invades it. The most striking thing about this syndrome is the occurrence of symptoms which are irregular and periodic. It implies that while common allergic reactions depend on one trigger causing symptoms, this syndrome manifests itself without any specific cause.
Symptoms that should not be ignored include:
Sudden skin redness
Itching with or without a visible rash hives
Swelling of the face, lips, eyelids, or hands
Sensitivity of the skin to touch or temperature
Runny nose
Throat discomfort, accompanied by hoarseness
Episodes of breathlessness
Chest tightness and rapid heartbeat
Abdominal pain and bloating
Nausea or occasional vomiting along with changes in bowel movement patterns
Dizziness and unusual fatigue
Headaches
Difficulty focusing
Sudden sensitivity to foods, smells
Uneasiness without a clear reason
Irregular sleep patterns and reduced energy levels
Moreover, symptoms can be grouped, varied in their severity, and change to affect different systems of the organism. It should be noted that there is no certain order or periodicity in the development of such a process of symptom development. Speaking diagnostically, this factor is considered highly suspicious in terms of the appearance of skin symptoms, the symptoms associated with the respiratory system, digestive disorders, and nervous system symptoms, among others. In this case, analysing the problem from the standpoint of functions, such a development of the problem will gradually start to affect the way of living of an individual in terms of physical sensations, sleep cycles, and other routine activities. In addition, being a non-identical issue with regard to its origin, one should also expect difficulties with forecasting further development of this condition and its future timing.
Mast cells are the type of immune cells that secrete substances such as histamine during an allergic reaction. In the case at hand, these cells react in excess and secrete the aforementioned chemicals in excess too; hence, causing the symptoms to recur and spread.
In contrast to normal allergic reactions, this condition is triggered without necessarily having a stimulus and this makes it quite difficult to manage. It is therefore advisable to consult a physician whenever you have symptoms in multiple systems. These signs and symptoms need to be looked at and the real cause behind them needs to be found out. When talking about MCAS, it is very important to understand what is happening from a third person’s point of view. Symptoms like these are different, unexpected, and happen for no clear reason whatsoever. They also affect multiple organs in the body. Hence, it is important that there is more knowledge regarding such conditions because some people tend to ignore these symptoms and consider them a normal part of life. They should know that not everything fits into an established pattern and therefore, these conditions should be recognised immediately.
(The writer Dr Melissa Sathyan is a consultant, Internal Medicine, Rela Hospital, Chennai)