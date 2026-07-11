Unexplained allergies everywhere

Moreover, symptoms can be grouped, varied in their severity, and change to affect different systems of the organism. It should be noted that there is no certain order or periodicity in the development of such a process of symptom development. Speaking diagnostically, this factor is considered highly suspicious in terms of the appearance of skin symptoms, the symptoms associated with the respiratory system, digestive disorders, and nervous system symptoms, among others. In this case, analysing the problem from the standpoint of functions, such a development of the problem will gradually start to affect the way of living of an individual in terms of physical sensations, sleep cycles, and other routine activities. In addition, being a non-identical issue with regard to its origin, one should also expect difficulties with forecasting further development of this condition and its future timing.

Mast cells are the type of immune cells that secrete substances such as histamine during an allergic reaction. In the case at hand, these cells react in excess and secrete the aforementioned chemicals in excess too; hence, causing the symptoms to recur and spread.

In contrast to normal allergic reactions, this condition is triggered without necessarily having a stimulus and this makes it quite difficult to manage. It is therefore advisable to consult a physician whenever you have symptoms in multiple systems. These signs and symptoms need to be looked at and the real cause behind them needs to be found out. When talking about MCAS, it is very important to understand what is happening from a third person’s point of view. Symptoms like these are different, unexpected, and happen for no clear reason whatsoever. They also affect multiple organs in the body. Hence, it is important that there is more knowledge regarding such conditions because some people tend to ignore these symptoms and consider them a normal part of life. They should know that not everything fits into an established pattern and therefore, these conditions should be recognised immediately.

(The writer Dr Melissa Sathyan is a consultant, Internal Medicine, Rela Hospital, Chennai)