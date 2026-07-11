Veeranam lake storage up; WRD seeks 500 cusecs of Krishna water

CHENNAI: The release of water from the Mettur Dam for drinking water needs has significantly boosted storage in Veeranam lake, with the reservoir gaining more than 100 million cubic feet (mcft) of water in just two days.

As per data from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water), Veeranam lake received nearly 1,000 cusecs of inflow on Thursday and Friday.

The lake’s storage increased from 265 mcft on Wednesday, when there was no inflow, to 375 mcft as of Friday morning, against its full capacity of 1,465 mcft. The water treatment facility near Veeranam Lake has a designed capacity to send 180 MLD (million litres per day) to Chennai.