Your gut is trying to tell you something

Bloating is a common digestive complaint that affects people of all ages. Most individuals have experienced this uncomfortable feeling of being full before or after a meal or during a period of stress. Hence, in many cases, bloating is harmless and very temporary in nature and is linked to overeating, and consumption of gas producing foods.

But persistent bloating must not be dismissed as being indigestion. Bloating is a bodily response, but chronic bloating may be an early indicator of an underlying gastrointestinal condition and in rare cases, it can be a symptom of a condition that can affect the organs outside the digestive system. This makes it significant to understand the difference between infrequent discomfort and a symptom that could prompt for a medical attention for an early diagnosis.