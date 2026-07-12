Man promises to marry minor girl, makes her steal gold from home in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in Tiruvallur district, and was slapped with charges of cheating and criminal intimidation, for allegedly deceiving a 15-year-old girl into handing over eight sovereigns of gold jewellery after promising to marry her.

The suspect, S Jai Krishna of Ramanayudu Kandigai village in Pettai Kandigai panchayat near Pallipattu, had allegedly been in a relationship with the minor for the past one year. The police said he persuaded the girl to take the jewellery from her house without the knowledge of her parents.

The girl’s father, a farmer, lodged a complaint with the Tiruttani All-Women Police Station after the family found the jewellery missing. During the inquiry, the girl allegedly told her parents that she had handed over the jewellery to Jai Krishna after he promised to marry her.

Based on the complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against Jai Krishna under relevant sections of the Pocso Act, as well as for cheating and criminal intimidation. The suspect is absconding, and efforts are under way to trace him.

It is alleged Jai Krishna is a functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, the police sources said his political affiliation has not been officially verified.