New balcony wall in TNUHDB flat collapses, woman critical in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman sustained critical injuries as she fell to the ground following the collapse of a newly constructed balcony on the third floor of a building at a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenement in Sathya Moorthy Nagar, near Teynampet, on Friday morning.

The woman, K Lakshmi, a resident of Block 56, suffered brain haemorrhage with internal bleeding, fractures to the ribs on her right with blood accumulation, and multiple other injuries. She remains on ventilator support at a private hospital, though doctors said she has begun moving her hands and opening her eyes.

The workers engaged by a private contractor of the TNUHDB had begun rebuilding the balcony wall on July 9 as part of renovation at the 40-year-old tenement. After the completing the brickwork around 6 pm on Thursday, the workers had left the wall open to dry overnight for further plastering works.

While the TNUHDB officials said the residents were told not to use the balcony as the wall was newly built, a few residents said they were unaware of the warning as the returned home late from work. The residents also said no physical safeguard - barricade or scaffolding - had been installed around the worksite to stop anyone from leaning on it, until the accident took place.