Service road at Thirumangalam to be closed for a year from July 13

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions at Thirumangalam and KK Nagar to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II Corridor 5 and storm water drain construction works. As part of the works, the left-side service road on Jawaharlal Nehru Road (100 Feet Road) at Thirumangalam will remain closed from July 13, 2026, to July 12, 2027.

Vehicles travelling from the Padi flyover towards Ambattur will be diverted through 18th Main Road or 6th Avenue, while traffic heading towards Koyambedu can continue using the Thirumangalam flyover. Meanwhile, in KK Nagar, vehicle movement on Jeevanandham Salai will be prohibited from July 13 to November 10 to facilitate storm water drain works on PT Rajan Road. Vehicles from the KK Nagar Bus Terminus heading towards Jawaharlal Nehru Road via Anna Main Road will be diverted through Ashok Pillar Junction before proceeding towards their destination.

Motorists have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the temporary traffic arrangements.