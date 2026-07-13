Bird strike before landing at Chennai damages British Airways flight's nose cone; return service cancelled

CHENNAI: British Airways cancelled its return flight to London on Monday following a bird strike before landing at Chennai airport. The bird strike damaged the nose cone, which houses weather radar.

The aircraft, carrying 226 passengers from London, was hit by a bird at around 3.30 a.m. while on final approach, according to airport sources.

However, it landed safely, and passengers disembarked without problems.

"The strike tore away roughly 18 inches of the radome, the protective cone beneath the cockpit that shields navigation and radar equipment," sources said.

Engineers initially assessed whether temporary repairs would enable the aircraft to operate its scheduled return service. However, following a detailed inspection, the airline concluded the damage required replacement parts that were unavailable on site, and cancelled the flight.

Airport officials pointed out elevated bird activity around the Guindy area, particularly near the Race Course, where excavation work for the proposed Eco Park is suspected of drawing birds.

The precise cause of the strike has not been officially confirmed.

It is learnt that passengers booked on the cancelled service had been placed in hotels and would be accommodated on subsequent flights to London, subject to seat availability.