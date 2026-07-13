Cancellation of 30 trains derails another Sunday for commuters in Chennai

CHENNAI: A number of passengers were inconvenienced for the second consecutive Sunday after Southern Railway cancelled over 30 local trains, including those bound from Tambaram to Chennai Beach, a route usually in high demand, between 11 am and 3 pm on Sunday due to maintenance work on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram and Chennai Egmore-Villupuram sections.

Several passengers said they were unaware of the cancellations and added that the Railways could have pasted a notice in front of Tambaram railway station.

After learning about the cancellations, passengers had to use bus services and crowded bus stops along GST Road, including the Tambaram bus stop.

While special trains were operated from Tambaram to Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Thirumalpur, and vice versa, to help the public, there were no trains operating from Tambaram to Chennai Beach during the four-hour period.

As it was a Sunday, a large number of people had gathered at Tambaram station to spend the holiday in different parts of the city, including shopping in T Nagar commercial hub.

Southern Railway had issued press releases on July 3 and July 11 announcing modifications to train timings and the cancellation of certain services.