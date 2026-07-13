Chennai man held for cheating woman of Rs 5.8 lakh promising engineering seat for friend’s son

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police on charges of cheating a woman of Rs 5.8 lakh by promising to secure an engineering seat in a private college for her colleague’s son. The accused, identified as M Sakthi of Karayanchavadi in Chenneerkuppam, was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

The case came to light after Suganya Lakshmi (36), of Paper Mills Road in Perambur, lodged a complaint with the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station. Police said a teacher at the private school where Suganya’s daughter studies had sought her help in arranging an engineering seat for her son. Through relatives, Suganya was introduced to Sakthi, who allegedly claimed he could secure the admission.

Believing him, she transferred Rs 5.8 lakh to Sakthi in multiple installments between July 9 and August 12, 2025. However, he failed to secure admission nor did he return the money. After registering a case, the police launched an inquiry and arrested Sakthi. Preliminary investigation revealed that the visual communication graduate had spent the money for personal use instead of arranging the admission.