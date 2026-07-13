Graduate sanitation workers double as stopgap teachers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Every morning, Vijaya* (name changed) walks into a Chennai corporation school with the qualifications to teach but holding the job of a sanitation worker. A B.Ed graduate, who has cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper-II, she begins her work dusting off the school’s corridors instead of the blackboards. At times when a teacher takes a leave of absence, she gets to do the job she had trained for, without the pay, designation, or recognition of a teacher.

Vijaya is one of around 1,700 sanitation workers employed in the corporation’s 420 schools — primary, middle, high and higher secondary — spread across the city and its extended limits, and her situation is not unique. Many sanitation workers employed on a contractual basis through the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in corporation schools are graduates, several of them first-generation learners. After years of toil for a college degree, they now work six days a week for around Rs 19,000 a month, without access to government social security benefits or health insurance.

Sweepers said they routinely perform duties outside their job description, including distributing textbooks, loading and unloading heavy school equipment, serving mid-day meals, and washing utensils. Some said they were even asked to take classes in the teachers’ absence.