Narratives of one's own: Young photographers train to document their lived experiences

Calloused hands, cracked heels, torn slippers, and bodies weathered by years of work became recurring muses. An interactive ‘Darkroom’ deepened the experience, inviting visitors to use flashlights to discover photographs of the night sky and Palmyra workers labouring after sunset, mirroring the act of uncovering stories that often remain unseen.

Reflecting on the exhibition, Krishna spoke about the emotional contradiction that lies at the heart of such images. “When we have a photography exhibition like this, there’s a conflict within us. These real-life stories, pain and sadness are reflected in photography. At the same time, photography is superb. I can say how beautifully photography captures these things. But what is inside the photograph that was taken? The main job of art is to create this conflict. If this is not there, it’s not art. There’s a tension within us when we see a beautiful photograph and a person struggling. Both are real. In every art form, there is this tension.”

For the young photographers, the camera became a means of understanding home in ways they had never imagined. “I had only seen cameras on television before. The first time I held one, my hands were trembling,” recalls T Pon Lakshmi, a Class 12 student from Kannigapuri village, whose work documents the charcoal-making process. “When I began photographing my own family, I realised how difficult their work really was. I hope people also recognise the challenges my village faces, including water scarcity, inadequate bus connectivity and children who are forced to miss school because schooling is expensive.”