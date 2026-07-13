S Janaki Amma, a voice for the ages

In Velayilla Pattathaari (2014), we see Raghuvaran, a grief-stricken son, played by Dhanush, who misses his late mother as he drowns out the crashing of his life with a familiar voice. A voice that has, for decades, walked alongside many a heart that craved love, affection, and more importantly, a sense of familiarity. And as Raghuvaran walks on the beach burdened by loneliness, we see a new set of footprints appear beside him from beyond the grave. And then the familiar voice goes, “Naan pona pinne, nee vaazha vendum (Even after I go, your life must move on).” Following the Nightingale of South India, S Janaki’s passing, let’s take a look at some songs across Indian languages that convey the emotions she brought to listeners, one that will always be etched on the sands of time.
‘Amma Amma’ from Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014)
In what can be considered her swansong in Tamil, ‘Amma Amma’ from Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014), which has music by Anirudh, features grief-stricken lyrics by Dhanush, who also sings along with the legendary singer. While the song is about a son who seeks forgiveness and solace from his late mother, the line ‘Endhan Moochu Unakullum Undu (Your breath will always have mine, too)’ sung by Janaki can now be taken as the singer’s message to her legacy. A message that is exactly like Janaki’s voice…a mother’s embrace that will continue to linger as long as the receiver wants to hold on to it.
‘Vaalittezhuthiya’ from Onnanu Nammal (1984)
‘Vaalittezhuthiya’ from Onnanu Nammal (1984) is a perfect example of how Janaki could make a mark without uttering a single word. While Ilaiyaraaja and KJ Yesudas work with Bichu Thirumala’s lyrics, which are an intimate description of a man’s love for a woman, Janaki’s vocal interludes enable listeners to experience the woman’s shyness, which is a result of the man’s overwhelming love for her. While Yesudas is an expert in elongating individual notes, Janaki takes on the challenge and seamlessly combines styles with Yesudas, while not compromising on her own style.
‘I Love You’ from Akalmand (1984)
In ‘I Love You’ from Akalmand (1984), composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, Janaki embodies the reactionary nature of Sridevi’s character, a Tamil woman who shares a caricature-like romance with Jeetendra’s character. As North meets South in the story and in the characters, Kishore Kumar’s versatile voice finds a perfect foil in Janaki’s voice, which carries the levity of playful love. And as she had done a thousand times before, and a thousand times after, Janaki’s voice easily meshes into the actor’s original voice, and it makes you wonder if it was Sridevi herself who was singing.
‘Mudhalvane’ from Mudhalvan (1999)
In ‘Mudhalvane’ from Mudhalvan (1999), composed by AR Rahman and written by Vairamuthu, Janaki was featured in a song with beat switches propelled by genre shifts. The song starts with a march band-like regal music, which is replaced by personalised melody, and then elevation, with music that brings out deceit and plots that signify danger. Janaki makes her mark with every change in the song, making it seem as if it was composed around her rather than the other way round.
‘Sundari Kannal Oru Seidhi’ from Thalapathi (1991)
In Thalapathi (1991), the crème de la crème of Tamil cinema assembled for ‘Sundari Kannal’. As Mani Ratnam and Santosh Sivan captured the tale of a king’s consort remembering the romantic courtship with her loved one, who is away at war, Ilaiyaraaja and Vaali created a ballad that would showcase heartbreak felt from both sides of the courtship. While the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam voiced the king, Janaki voiced the queen and acted as the shining beacon that guided the audience through the vulnerability, yearning, separation, sadness, and finally the happiness that came with the reunion of the lovers.
‘Nee Charanam Kamalam’ from Janaki Ramudu (1988)
It is poetic that as we remember Janaki’s legacy, we recall a song that describes love across seven lifetimes. After ballads, bonhomie, and beats, ‘Ni Charanam Kamalam’ from Janaki Ramudu (1988), composed by Ilaiyaraaja and written by Veturi, is structured like a poetic battle where Janaki and SP Balasubrahmanyam try to one-up each other by raising the stakes in expressing a couple’s love for each other across lifetimes.
‘Sundhari Neeyum Sundharan Naanum’ from Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990)
While ‘Sundhari Neeyum Sundharan Naanum’ from Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990), which has music by Ilaiyaraaja and lyrics by Panchu Arunachalam and Poovachal Khader, can be easily categorised as the simplest song amongst this list, its impact is far from that. Janaki is not battling, she is not shy, nor going through a range of emotions. Instead, she expresses the fundamentals that creates a relationship which is as festive and colourful as it can be, through her vocals.
‘Thumbithu Manava’ from Mahishasura Mardhini (1959)
While in 1991 an experienced Janaki worked with the best, in 1959 the bright-eyed soprano sang ‘Thumbithu Manava’ from Mahishasura Mardhini (1959), composed by the relatively new GK Venkatesh and written by Sadaashiviah, with Dr Rajkumar, in his second-ever credit as a playback singer, accompanying her. But here, as we dwell within the comforts of a palace, we see a doe-eyed princess describing her never-ending attraction for her lover, and Janaki facilitates the audience’s journey through the ebb and flow of emotions.