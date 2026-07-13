S Janaki Amma, a voice for the ages

In Velayilla Pattathaari (2014), we see Raghuvaran, a grief-stricken son, played by Dhanush, who misses his late mother as he drowns out the crashing of his life with a familiar voice. A voice that has, for decades, walked alongside many a heart that craved love, affection, and more importantly, a sense of familiarity. And as Raghuvaran walks on the beach burdened by loneliness, we see a new set of footprints appear beside him from beyond the grave. And then the familiar voice goes, “Naan pona pinne, nee vaazha vendum (Even after I go, your life must move on).” Following the Nightingale of South India, S Janaki’s passing, let’s take a look at some songs across Indian languages that convey the emotions she brought to listeners, one that will always be etched on the sands of time.