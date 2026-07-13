The secret language of game boards

Why do traditional game boards around the world repeatedly use the same geometric patterns? Imagine finding a board scratched onto a temple floor in India and finding it repeated across the world in Spain or Africa or South America.

The materials are different. The people are different. Yet again and again the same shapes appear. A cross, a circle, a square divided into smaller squares or a star. Why?

Perhaps it is because most traditional board games begin not with game pieces but with a pattern. The board determines movement, possibilities, restrictions and interactions. Without a board, there is no game. We do not always know why a board was designed in a particular way. We do not know what inspired it. Yet it is difficult to ignore the fact that the same geometric patterns appear throughout human life and across cultures.

Perhaps our ancestors who designed the games simply borrowed shapes already familiar to everyday life. But why did these shapes feel familiar? The ancient Greek philosopher Plato described five perfect geometric forms that later became known as the platonic solids. Built from simple and repeating shapes, these solids fascinated philosophers, mathematicians, and artists because they seemed to reveal an underlying order in nature.