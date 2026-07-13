Toddler dies after load from crane falls on him near Puzhal, five held

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident near Puzhal, a three-year-old boy died after a huge metal beam, meant for an underground drainage (UGD) pipeline, fell from a crane on him on Saturday evening. Five employees from the private contract company which handles UGD pipeline-laying works for Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) have been arrested for the death.

According to the Puzhal police, the arrested were identified as Dilip Parik (48), mason, Arulselvan (53), manager, Muthukumar (48), deputy project manager, Venkatesan (26), supervisor, and Ramesh (38), crane operator.

The police said that around 6 pm on Saturday, the boy, V Shah Rukh Eswaran, along with his father Vignesh (28), a daily wage labourer, were walking along Kannappasamy Nagar Main Road at Kavankarai when a crane carrying the pipes was passing them by.

“As the crane was passing the two, the belt holding the beam snapped and the beam fell on them. While the kid sustained injuries to his legs and lower abdomen, his father sustained minor injuries,” said police.