A beautiful temple in an ancient Jain settlement

The ancient Tondaimandalam region, comprising large parts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, was a stronghold of Jainism. Karanthai, a small village near Cheyyar, is one of the many ancient Jain settlements in this area. It has a history dating back to the 8th century CE and is associated with Acharya Akalanka, a famous Jain philosopher and logician. The Munigiri Digambar Jain temple in Karanthai is replete with vestiges of times bygone. Inscriptions here mention that

Karanthai was a part of Thirukamakottapuram, situated in Kaliyur Nadu, a sub-division of Kaliyur Kottam, a district in Jayankonda Chola Mandalam.

This east-facing temple has a gopuram, leading to a large mandapam with 12 pillars studded with sculptures. The dwajasthambham (flag-post) and bali-pitham are in this mandapam. A few steps on the north and south from this pillared hall lead to another mandapam with Chola-era pillars, ahead of which is the principal sanctum enshrining a large golden colour image of Kunthunatha Bhagavan, the 17th Jain Tirthankara. To the right of this central shrine is a sanctum for Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara, at an elevation, with 27 steps leading to it. There is a narrow prakaram around this sanctum. To the left of the Kunthunatha sanctum is another shrine, which is round at the back and has a stambha in front, enshrining Adinatha Bhagavan (Rishabhanatha), the first Jain Tirthankara.