An unbound musical legacy

Many musicians, in the face of history, have worked tirelessly to preserve and expand Carnatic music. Yet many of their contributions remain undocumented or underappreciated. Beyond the widely celebrated performers, countless teachers, composers, and instrumentalists have devoted their lives to passing on traditions across generations. Remembering them all alike can help appreciate the rich heritage and collective effort behind Carnatic music’s enduring legacy today.

One such person was C Ramakrishnan, a music writer, who not only remembered forgotten musicians but also meticulously researched and documented their contributions to Carnatic music in Kerala. Although he completed his manuscript, he unfortunately passed away before it could be printed in black and white. The Sruti Foundation is now fulfilling his unfinished dream by publishing his work under the title, ‘Musicians of Kerala’.