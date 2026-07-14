An unbound musical legacy

Many musicians, in the face of history, have worked tirelessly to preserve and expand Carnatic music. Yet many of their contributions remain undocumented or underappreciated. Beyond the widely celebrated performers, countless teachers, composers, and instrumentalists have devoted their lives to passing on traditions across generations. Remembering them all alike can help appreciate the rich heritage and collective effort behind Carnatic music’s enduring legacy today.
One such person was C Ramakrishnan, a music writer, who not only remembered forgotten musicians but also meticulously researched and documented their contributions to Carnatic music in Kerala. Although he completed his manuscript, he unfortunately passed away before it could be printed in black and white. The Sruti Foundation is now fulfilling his unfinished dream by publishing his work under the title, ‘Musicians of Kerala’.
“The Sruti Foundation decided to publish the book posthumously as a tribute to C Ramakrishnan’s lifelong commitment to documenting the performing arts and his long association with Sruti. We felt it was important that this work, which he completed with such dedication, reached the music community and stood as a lasting tribute to his scholarship,” Sukanya Sruthi, trustee, The Sruti Foundation, says, ahead of the book’s launch in Music Academy. The book brings together carefully researched profiles of musicians across generations, preserving an important chapter of Carnatic music history.
As a way of complementing the very spirit of the book, the launch will also entail a concert — Keraleeyam — that will feature compositions of various composers from the god’s own country. “The concert will be presented by vocalist KS Vishnudev with HN Bhaskar (violin), NC Bharadwaj (mridangam), and Chandrasekara Sharma (ghatam),” she says, adding, “Through evocative compositions spanning from the 19th-century royal courts to modern stalwarts, the concert aims to bring alive their distinctive melodic imagination, lyrical depth, and enduring bhava.”
‘Sangita Kalanidhi’ TV Gopalakrishnan will grace as the chief guest and the first copy of the book will be received by S Janaki, former editor-in-chief of Sruti Magazine.
The event will begin at 6 pm on July 17, at Music Academy Mini Hall. It is open to all. ‘Musicians of Kerala’ is priced at Rs 300.