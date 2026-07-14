Foot on the Field: Amid FIFA focus on women refs, women referees share the BTS of being match officials

With just minutes left on the clock, two teams that have dedicated every moment for a chance at the World Cup, tensions and aggression running high, the referee has one job — keep things going smoothly. FIFA 2026 has given fans plenty of iconic moments. One among them was the match between Czechia and South Africa, refereed by an all-women team (for the second time in FIFA history). For Harsha Saini (27), one of Karnataka’s first national-level referees, the moment was an inspiring one. “It made me feel so motivated to see how well they handled the game. Especially in a male-dominated field, with 22 players and a huge crowd, whatever decision you make, half the stadium will be happy and the other half will be disappointed. The pressure is intense, but having been in similar situations at a much smaller level, it also gives you courage.”

Among the handful of national-level women referees, Harsha as well as Neha M (29), another AIFF National Referee, started off their careers as footballers playing at the collegiate, club and state levels. Refereeing came as a suggestion from their coaches and became something they fell in love with. “I like being a leader and when I became a referee, it gave me the feeling that the field is mine,” shares Neha, adding, “I also had a meniscus injury so this was a way for me to stay connected with football.”