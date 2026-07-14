Three held in Chennai for luring actress with film role offer, trying to force obscene photos.

CHENNAI: Three people, including two women, were arrested for allegedly luring a 31-year-old actress to a hotel in Virugambakkam under the pretext of offering her a film role and tried forcing her to pose for obscene photographs.

The arrested were identified as film producer Nandi Ramanathan (65) of Perungudi, Karthika Devi (45) of Virudhunagar and Indirani (40) of Taramani. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday. The police also seized three mobile phones from the accused.

According to the police, on Sunday, Ramanathan contacted the actress, who lives in Saligramam, claiming that he was casting for a film and asked her to come to a hotel in Saligramam for an audition the same day.

At the hotel, the trio verified her documents and took a few photographs before allegedly insisting that she pose nude for the role of a goddess. When she refused, they allegedly pressured her to comply. She managed to leave the hotel and alerted the police control room.

A team from the Singappen Special Force (SSF), along with the Virugambakkam police, rushed to the hotel and detained the suspects.