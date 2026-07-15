How TN college students are turning hobbies into businesses

Making of a side hustle

Sona Sherin J, a student of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, began crocheting at 14 simply because she was fascinated by yarn. “What started as a hobby gradually became a passion and eventually turned into a side business,” she notes. She launched her brand, Erinna Loops (@erinna_loops), in January 2026. Similarly, G Vani (@_gv_bakes) from Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, turned her love for baking into a home bakery in 2025.

However, not every student venture begins with a passion. For Varshini Yogarajan (@clicksbyvarsh), a VIT Chennai student, choosing content creation was beyond that. Often finding herself at the receiving end of discriminatory comments from peers, she turned to social media to overcome her insecurities. She says, “I started it as an ego booster. But it turns out I genuinely love content creation.” Her online community has become her safety net with more than 4,000 followers.

Fashion student Deeksha Rathinasamy (deecloset.in) watched her brother successfully build his clothing brand, which encouraged her to launch her own, combining her interest in fashion, styling, and business.