Mamallan reservoir yet to get NOC from fisheries department

CHENNAI: Amid fierce opposition against the ongoing Mamallan Reservoir project from fishermen and environmentalists, the fisheries department on Tuesday revealed that it has not accorded the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Water Resources Department for the project.

Responding to a query raised by activist K Raju, fisheries department officials clarified that an NOC is a prerequisite for carrying out any work close to the shore. The disclosure came during a stakeholders meeting on the project in the Kovalam sub-basin along the East Coast Road (ECR), held in Thiruporur on Tuesday.

The meet was organised by the fisheries department and attended by more than 200 fishermen and environmentalists. Thiruporur MLA B Vijayaraj (TVK) and Chengalpattu collector M Veerappan also participated. Then chief minister MK Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the `342-crore project in January.