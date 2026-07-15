Memes, trends, cultural literacy: The in-demad skills of today's workforce

Every generation has had a second language; for some it was French, and for some others it was coding. But for the Gen Z and younger millennials it just might be memes.

Until a few years ago, mentioning memes as a skill on a resumé would have sounded like a joke. Today, cultural literacy has evolved into a skill that can provide competitive advantage in professional workspaces.

Brands seem to be increasingly tapping into this skill in today’s attention-based media economy, where trends are expiring in days if not in weeks. Brands, therefore, seem to be looking for young graphic designers, video editors, and social media managers, who don’t just create content, but understand internet culture. The brief is no longer just to make a reel or to design a post. It’s to know why a meme is funny, when a trend has peaked, and how it can be tweaked to suit the brand’s image and marketing needs.