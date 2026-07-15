Rs 1,013 crore Perambur development plan to offer impetus to 22 infrastructure projects

CHENNAI: The chief minister’s Perambur assembly constituency may soon see developmental projects worth Rs 1,013 crore, with 50 development projects planned for the next two to three years across various departments.
The lion’s share of the allocation, Rs 544 crore, will go towards housing requirements as the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) will construct and reconstruct nearly 2,000 houses in several areas of Vyasarpadi.
Speaking to TNIE, a TNUHDB official said that a vacant parcel of land has been identified near Mullai Nagar for the construction of a new tenement block. As the project is still at the proposal stage, the number of tenement units to be built has not yet been finalised, the official said.
In addition, two ageing TNUHDB tenement buildings in Vyasarpadi will be reconstructed. These include the Old Block, which has 858 tenements, and the Udhaya Suriyan Nagar tenements, comprising 684 units. They are over 40 years old, the official added.
Meanwhile, in response to the long-pending demand from residents of Vyasarpadi and neighbouring localities, the government will also establish an Ambedkar study centre at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College to provide UPSC and other competitive exams coaching to aspirants.
Officials told TNIE that a private agency will be roped in to conduct the coaching programmes. The Public Works Department will also construct a new administrative block and an auditorium on the college campus. In addition, comprehensive sports infrastructure, including a basketball court, football ground, kabaddi ground, and volleyball court, will be developed.
“Since the college has nearly 3,300 students, the CM has directed us to take up its infrastructure upgrade on a priority basis, as it remains a focal point for youth development in the constituency. It is going to be a major facelift here,” a senior corporation official said. Nearly 22 urban infrastructure projects are to be taken up at a cost of Rs 211 crore in the constituency. One of the major projects under this category includes the pedestrian plaza and food street on North Avenue Road.
Speaking to TNIE, officials said the Rs 15 crore project would be the first such pedestrian plaza in North Chennai. It will be funded under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Transformation Mission, the Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund and the Chennai City Partnership programme. It will be spread across 5,040 sqft, featuring a dedicated pedestrian walkway with lighting and seating facilities on one side, while the other side will accommodate a food street with around 90 shops, each measuring 10x15 ft.
For youth and sports welfare initiatives, five projects are set to be taken up by the city corporation in various areas including an integrated sports complex on GNT road spread on six acres, and playgrounds at Sharma Nagar and Mullai Nagar. A new urban community health centre will be established at the Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi while a dialysis centre is set to be constructed on the first floor of the existing UPHC at Sathyamoorthy Nagar. Under the initiative, `160 crore will be spent to upgrade public utilities, including power infrastructure.
“Most of the projects are currently at the proposal stage. For now, the CM has sanctioned Rs 3 crore from his MLALADS for immediate development works. For the remaining, detailed project reports are being prepared and fund allocations will be decided based on the requirement,” the official said.