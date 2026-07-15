Rs 1,013 crore Perambur development plan to offer impetus to 50 infrastructure projects

CHENNAI: The chief minister’s Perambur assembly constituency may soon see developmental projects worth Rs 1,013 crore, with 50 development projects planned for the next two to three years across various departments.

The lion’s share of the allocation, Rs 544 crore, will go towards housing requirements as the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) will construct and reconstruct nearly 2,000 houses in several areas of Vyasarpadi.

Speaking to TNIE, a TNUHDB official said that a vacant parcel of land has been identified near Mullai Nagar for the construction of a new tenement block. As the project is still at the proposal stage, the number of tenement units to be built has not yet been finalised, the official said.

In addition, two ageing TNUHDB tenement buildings in Vyasarpadi will be reconstructed. These include the Old Block, which has 858 tenements, and the Udhaya Suriyan Nagar tenements, comprising 684 units. They are over 40 years old, the official added.

Meanwhile, in response to the long-pending demand from residents of Vyasarpadi and neighbouring localities, the government will also establish an Ambedkar study centre at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College to provide UPSC and other competitive exams coaching to aspirants.

Officials told TNIE that a private agency will be roped in to conduct the coaching programmes. The Public Works Department will also construct a new administrative block and an auditorium on the college campus. In addition, comprehensive sports infrastructure, including a basketball court, football ground, kabaddi ground, and volleyball court, will be developed.