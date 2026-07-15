TN docs’ neglect caused girl’s death: Health dept

CHENNAI: In the case related to the death of a five-year-old girl at a hospital in Ambattur, the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TMC) has summoned two doctors and the complainants for an inquiry after the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMRHS) wrote to the council in April seeking action against the doctors for “gross medical negligence.”

Of the two doctors, only one appeared before the council, the other has been directed to appear along with the first doctor next month, when the inquiry will resume, a TMC member told TNIE. The council has reserved its orders pending further inquiry.

The complaint concerns Neslinriya, daughter of Sheenu Alexander and Jisha of Athipattu, who was admitted to Teja Hospital on December 3 last year with fever and died the following day. Her mother lodged complaints with the Ambattur police and TMC alleging medical negligence, following which police registered a case.