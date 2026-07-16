Debris chokes Buckingham Canal stretch near landfill in Chennai

CHENNAI: Months before the northeast monsoon is due to hit Chennai, a stretch of the Buckingham Canal near the Kodungaiyur landfill has been choked by sand and construction debris, cutting its effective width by nearly three-fourths and reviving fears of the kind of flooding that hit north Chennai during Cyclone Michaung.

A visit by the TNIE found large mounds of sand and debris dumped inside the canal, while thick clusters of water hyacinth covered parts of the waterway.

The Buckingham Canal is a critical drainage channel for north Chennai. It carries excess rainwater from the Captain Cotton Canal, Kodungaiyur Canal and other feeder drains before emptying into the Kosasthalaiyar River and eventually the Bay of Bengal. J Prashanth and Vishvaja Sambath of the Chennai Climate Action Group said the dumping could significantly reduce the canal’s carrying capacity.

Residents of Vyasarpadi told the TNIE that any obstruction in the canal’s flow could lead to severe waterlogging and prolonged inundation during heavy rains. They recalled that during Cyclone Michaung in December 2023, floodwaters from the Captain Cotton and Kodungaiyur canals could not drain because of high water levels and restricted flow in the Buckingham Canal, inundating several neighbourhoods.