Fieldwork as a Sex Object: Oppression, women, and everything in between

Was any part of writing this book particularly challenging for you?

I think all of it was challenging. One of the reasons why I like to do fiction is also because I want to be challenged. I had questions like, ‘How do I write this person?’; ‘How do I choose?’; ‘How is she going to be?’; ‘Should she be likable?’ Another question was, ‘Do you write a contemporary novel? And if you’re doing that, do you think the book will last 50 years? Will it be relatable?’

When I thought about it, I realised that what we think of as modern, recent, and cutting edge, it’s all going to be a graveyard. So, I wanted to chronicle the internet, not just as the most hyper-present space or the futuristic space, but as a space that is designed and primed to become a digital graveyard.

The book is filled with internet slang and platform-specific language that can risk dating the novel in a decade. Did you see that as a literary risk or was preserving the texture of this time more important?

I think it’s very difficult to speak about the internet without using the language of the internet. Otherwise it will look like someone who has no clue is writing about it. The internet lingo also changes so fast. But for me, it was about capturing this particular moment where all of these anxieties are playing out for all of us.