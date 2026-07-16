More is not bore any more: Why maximalism is having its moment in the State again

Brands & social media

This shift to maximalism in branding and advertising, according to Pooja Palla, brand creative strategist at MediaWithPJ, has become a response to an increasingly AI-generated virtual landscape. “Right now, everything has become AI-perfect and polished. The only way brands can stand out is by going back to maximalism, handmade architecture, and authenticity,” she says. Pointing to brands like Project Qaafi, Subko Coffee Roasters, Pistabarfi, and Gullylabs who are embracing expressive typography, layered graphics, handcrafted illustrations, and culturally-rooted storytelling, she says, “People are saturated with minimalism. They want to bring back culture and maximalism, either through packaging or advertisements.”

Closer home, Pooja argues that Chennai has always embodied this aesthetic. “We’re already maximal when it comes to our jewellery and even the outfits we pick. Everything seems to be maximal normally itself. Even wearing a bindi is maximal for us.” Talking from her own experience of working with a brand, she adds, “They ripped off our Indian temple jewellery and shipped it to the US, and they quoted it as desi girl maximalism or desi IT girl. That is how I understood that we as South Indians are already maximal.”