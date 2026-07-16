On being a girl's girl

I’m seeing the term ‘girl’s girl’ everywhere. Celebrities are self-identifying or being dubbed that way. World record-breaking rower Kelsey Pfendler said she was a girl’s girl in an interview, as did actor Kritika Kamra in another. Actor Uorfi Javed called her colleague Ananya Pandey one recently too. Anjali Sivaraman defined a movie she had been in as a “girl’s girl kind of film”. Last year, Zara Larsson released a song called Girl’s Girl; this year, Sonia Feldman published a novel with that title.

It’s a cute term, but meaningful. To be a girl’s girl is essentially to de-centre men and male validation. To consider the impact of something on another woman. To support her. To hold her accountable, too, because solidarity without discernment is just another way of maintaining the status quo.