Procurement of 1,540 electric buses delayed as MTC defers opening of bids

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) that operates buses in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) has deferred the opening of tenders, which were floated to operate 1,540 electric buses across the city under Gross Cost Contracting (GCC) model. The bids were scheduled to be opened on Wednesday (July 15) but have been rescheduled to July 30, sources said.

With this, the procurement of 370 air-conditioned small e-buses (7m long), 150 air-conditioned micro e-buses (5m long), 1,000 air-conditioned e-buses (12m long) and 20 double decker air-conditioned e-buses will be delayed. It may be noted that the bids were floated in February and March, during the previous DMK regime.

D Mohan, managing director of MTC, told the TNIE that interested vendors, who took part in the pre-bid meetings highlighted several queries. Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB), which is the program management unit (PMU) for the project, is working on the queries and a corrigendum will be issued. The opening has been postponed to ensure the release of corrigendum, he added.

The development came a few weeks after the state transport department cancelled a tender floated during the previous regime for procuring 500 air-conditioned e-buses. The buses were proposed to be operated in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore.

Presently, MTC operates 124 small buses as feeder services and 22 micro buses as exclusive first and last mile connectivity for a few metro stations. As of March, the MTC has a fleet strength of 4,130 ordinary buses. On the other hand, the transport department is looking into the funding modes to procure 2,000 air-conditioned e-buses, which was announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently, for operation across the state. However, the department will most likely operate the buses under GCC model, M Vallalar, transport department secretary, said.