Teacher held for hitting boy with hammer in Chennai

CHENNAI: A physical education teacher of a private school in Mogappair was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hitting a Class 6 student with a hammer, leaving the 11-year-old boy with a fractured wrist. The accused, C Levin (46), has been suspended by the school management.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the student allegedly stood in the middle of a play area being arranged for kindergarten kids. Angered by this, Levin allegedly tried to hit the boy with a hammer. The student raised his hands to shield himself, but the hammer struck his wrist, police said.

The boy returned home and informed his mother. She approached the school management seeking action against the teacher, but alleged that no immediate steps were taken. She later lodged a complaint with the JJ Nagar police. On Tuesday evening, the boy was taken to a hospital. Levin was questioned on Wednesday, following which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.