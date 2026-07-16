What would you do with a drunken sailor?

For those not aware, this game is an updated version of the 2013 original game. So I am a bit annoyed that I’ve had to go back in time, to find an AC game that feels like there are real stakes involved; because I do — as much as I dislike him — care about Edward Kenway. Edward is the lead of this game, and to me he felt like a real human — with real problems, and kind of understandably bad decisions all throughout. Let down by his government, by his own recklessness, he finally finds purpose in making a load of money by any means possible. He is also not your typical assassin — in true pirate fashion, he stole the robes, and the role. But he has a heart, you know, he sometimes cares about the stupid things he did (the wife flashbacks specifically are heartbreaking) and it really endears him to you. I’m going to chart this down to good videogame writing from back in the day, that has kept this game afloat till date. Perhaps the right answer to what one would do with this specific drunken sailor, is to go play this game about his life and make sure his dearest ambition to become a rich assassin turns into reality.