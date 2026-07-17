58 strays vaccinated in Kotturpuram after suspected rabies death

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Thursday carried out an anti-rabies ring vaccination drive in Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram, following the suspected rabies death of a 45-year-old construction worker who had received an anti-rabies vaccination a day after getting bitten by the dog for the second time.

The civic officials said that though the postmortem report will confirm whether the death was caused by dog bite, the corporation carried out a precautionary anti-rabies drive in the locality. During the drive, 58 stray dogs were vaccinated, while 12 unsterilised dogs were captured for sterilisation. The officials said that the area would be closely monitored.

According to official sources, nearly 40-45 days ago, the man was bitten by stray dogs but did not seek treatment. He was bitten again on July 13 and received an anti-rabies vaccine the following day. Later that day, he suffered seizures at his residence before being declared brought dead at Government Royapettah Hospital.