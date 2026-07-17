Minister Aadhav Arjuna reviews Chennai’s monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: Minister for PWD and Highways Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting at the secretariat to assess the preparedness of various departments for the upcoming northeast monsoon in Chennai and neighbouring areas.

The minister reviewed multi-crore ongoing integrated stormwater drain projects in the Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam basins, besides additional drain works worth Rs 756.96 crore in Chennai, along with Rs 295.25 crore canal improvement works.

The GCC said improvement of 21 of the city’s 33 major canals has been completed, with work continuing on the remaining 12. Desilting is under way along 1,675 km of stormwater drains across 8,090 streets at Rs 22.55 crore, while 68,281 of 1,09,975 silt catch pits have already been desilted.

The civic body has said it has mobilised 1,215 volunteers and 721 resident welfare associations to assist during flood emergencies, and kept 215 relief centres ready, with boats on standby.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre at Ripon Buildings will monitor the city round the clock using 40 flood gauges, 55 rain gauges, and 17 subway boom barriers.

Aadhav directed the officials to complete all pending works, including 1,128m of missing drain links at 115 locations, before the monsoon. He instructed the officials to keep medicines and medical teams ready and respond promptly to complaints through the GCC’s 1913 helpline.

Notably, Mayor R Priya was not part of Thursday’s meeting. However, she had chaired a separate meeting with GCC officials on Wednesday at the Ripon Building. The mayor was not available for a comment.