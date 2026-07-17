Panel formed to trim cost of ECR elevated corridor project by Rs 600 crore

CHENNAI: The board of the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA) has constituted a technical committee to explore ways to reduce the cost of the proposed 13.3-km four-lane elevated corridor on the Thiruvanmiyur-Uthandi stretch of the East Coast Road (ECR) from Rs 2,100 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. The contract was awarded just two months before the Assembly elections.

Sources told TNIE that the technical specifications proposed for the project are higher than the standards typically followed by agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India and other state highway authorities.

“While the cost of construction materials cannot be reduced, it was found that specifications related to piers, foundation length and depth, bituminous layer width, and other structural components exceed what is necessary for a four-lane elevated corridor.

The enhanced flyover design specifications necessitate greater quantities of construction materials, such as bitumen, cement, sand, reinforcement steel bars, and other inputs, thereby increasing the overall project cost,” an official said.

The official added that revising the specifications to align with actual project requirements would reduce the quantity of materials needed, as well as associated manpower and infrastructure costs, ultimately lowering the overall project expenditure up to 25% to 30%.