Pocso accused, who fled from police custody arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Pocso case accused who escaped from police custody on Wednesday when he was taken to Government Stanley Hospital for a checkup was arrested from Villivakkam on Thursday.

In June, the accused, identified as Raja (21), was arrested by the Ambattur All Women Police and was remanded. He was brought to the hospital from Puzhal prison on Wednesday morning when he complained of stomach pain.

When he was inside the hospital, he allegedly asked for water and a police personnel who was accompanying him went to the hospital canteen to buy a water bottle. He then diverted the attention of the other personnel and escaped.

Based on a complaint, the Washermenpet police registered a case and started an inquiry. On Thursday afternoon, he was traced to Villivakkam from where he was arrested. A probe is on to ascertain how he escaped and whether there was any negligence on the part of the police who accompanied him.