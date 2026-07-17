Private school bus catches fire in Velachery, none injured

CHENNAI: A private school bus was completely gutted after it caught fire near Kaiveli in Velachery on Thursday evening. The incident caused brief traffic disruption on the Velachery-Pallikaranai Main Road. No one was injured in the incident as the vehicle was not carrying any students.

Police said the incident happened after the driver, Ravi of Pallikaranai, was driving back to Pallikaranai after dropping off students. While nearing Kaiveli, he noticed smoke emanating from the engine compartment. He immediately pulled the vehicle over and got down to inspect it. Within moments, the bus was engulfed in flames.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. However, the bus was completely destroyed in the fire, affecting the traffic movement along the busy stretch.

Pallikaranai Traffic Deputy Commissioner said the incident resulted in traffic congestion for nearly 10 minutes. Traffic was restored after police and emergency personnel cleared the burnt vehicle from the carriageway. Preliminary inquiries suggest the blaze may have originated in the engine compartment